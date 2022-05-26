Bobby Lashley on RAW needing a world title

Bobby Lashley says the RAW brand needs a World Title.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has not defended since unifying the Universal and WWE Titles with a Winner Takes All win over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. The Tribal Chief has made a few RAW appearances, but he is still mainly a SmackDown talent.

Lashley appeared on WWE’s The Bump this week and called Reigns out.

“We need a title on RAW. We need that World Title at RAW,” Lashley said. “Right now, Roman’s on top of this world, and I’d like to get on that level. He can look at bringing that title back over to RAW and giving me an opportunity to challenge for that. That’s another really great match-up.”

It’s interesting to note that the WWE website still lists the WWE Title separate from the WWE Universal Title, despite billing Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

These matches have not been confirmed, but Reigns is expected to defend against Riddle on July 2 at Money In the Bank, then against Randy Orton on July 30 at SummerSlam, and then against Drew McIntyre on September 3 at Clash at The Castle.

Lashley is wrapping up his feud with MVP and Omos. He will face both of them in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match at WWE Hell In a Cell on June 5.