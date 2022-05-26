AEW News and Notes

Tidbits from today’s AEW Double or Nothing media conference call…

– Tony Khan said AEW has $1.1 million in ticket sales for Double or Nothing.

– Asked about whether All Out will be in Chicago given Forbidden Door there in June, Khan wants to keep the tradition of the September PPV around the Chicago area. Doesn’t specifically say it will be at the same venue as before.

– Khan says he looks forward to the Owen tournament happening every year. Asked if he has considered a one night general tourney for an event, he had but wants to be respectful of the physical toll it can take on wrestlers to get better matches throughout

– Khan thought it made sense for CM Punk to face top wrestlers when he started and not be rushed into World title scene so he could work his way up. Cites Allin, Kingston, MJF as opponents. Says Hangman Page did the same working his way up.

– Asked about WB/Discovery & assurances about the future, Khan says he has got great feedback. Was honored & blessed that WB is throwing them a party next week in LA and is a big deal. Some of top executives in all WB will be there. “Incredibly reassuring”. Says it’s very positive.

– Asked about inclusion of MJF’s contract into storyline, Khan said wrestling is good when life translates on screen and talks about it playing into Wardlow match. Doesn’t go into specifics about any negotiation, etc.

