AEW Dynamite viewership/rating for this week

Wednesday’s live Double Or Nothing go-home and Third Anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite drew 929,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 0.76% from last week’s episode, which drew 922,000 viewers for the Wild Card Wednesday show.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.35 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 6.06% from last week’s 0.33 rating. This week’s 0.35 key demographic rating represents 457,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 6.28% from last week’s 430,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.33 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #6 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.35 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #7 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #44 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #36 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the sixth-lowest audience of the year so far, and tied with other episodes for the fifth-lowest key demo rating of the year. This was Dynamite’s highest total audience and key demo rating since April 20. The episode had strong sports competition from the NBA Playoffs and the NHL Playoffs on cable again this week. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was up 0.76% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 6.06% from last week.

The NBA Playoffs game between the Heat and the Celtics on ESPN topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 2.25 rating. The Heat vs. Celtics game on ESPN also topped the night in viewership on cable with 6.422 million viewers.

Chicago Fire on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 7.030 million viewers. Chicago Fire also topped the night in the 18-49 key demographic with a 0.80 rating.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was up 76.62% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was up 75% from the previous year. It should be noted that the 2021 episode was a Friday Night Dynamite show.

Wednesday’s Double Or Nothing go-home and Third Anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite aired live from the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, and featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – Wardlow vs. Shawn Spears in a Steel Cage with special referee MJF as the opener, an interview with AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa, and in-ring confrontation with CM Punk and AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page, FTW Champion Ricky Starks vs. Swerve Strickland vs. AEW World Tag Team Champion Jungle Boy, FTR defending the ROH World Tag Team Titles against Roppongi Vice, Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. Private Party with Chris Jericho and William Regal on commentary, Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm in a semi-finals match for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament, and ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe vs. Kyle O’Reilly in the last semi-finals match for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 5 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (TBS premiere episode)

January 12 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 1.032 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 26 Episode: 1.100 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 2 Episode: 954,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 1.129 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 16 Episode: 869,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 23 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 966,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 9 Episode: 945,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 16 Episode: 993,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 23 Episode: 1.046 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 30 Episode: 979,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 6 Episode: 989,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 13 Episode: 977,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 20 Episode: 930,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode: 921,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 4 Episode: 833,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 11 Episode: 840,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 18 Episode: 922,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Wild Card Wednesday episode)

May 25 Episode: 929,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Third Anniversary episode)

June 1 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 891,810 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 903,333 viewers per episode