WWE hiring to help with some of Stephanie McMahon’s duties

WWE is set to hire someone to handle most of Stephanie McMahon’s duties as Chief Brand Officer, and they have already taken the first step in filling the new role. As we’ve noted, McMahon announced earlier this month that she is taking a leave of absence to spend time with her family. McMahon made it clear that WWE is a big part of her life, and she plans on returning, and everyone involved expects her to be back.

In an update, it was originally reported that WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan would be filling in for most of McMahon’s duties, and while that is still true for the most part, PWInsider reported this week how the internal belief is that WWE will be bringing someone in to handle Brand Management on an executive level full-time.

Khan is working closely with several of WWE’s business partners while McMahon is gone, but he can’t do it all. Khan has received strong internal praise from other higher-ups in WWE, and those lower in the company.

WWE confirmed this week that they are looking to hire someone to take on some of McMahon’s workload as they posted a new job listing for Director of Brand & Marketing on the WWE Careers website.

The full-time position is based out of WWE HQ in Stamford, CT. The job listing includes the following:

The Brand and Marketing Director will be an important contributor to the growth and success of the WWE Premium Live Events, WWE linear programming and the WWE brand. This professional will lead cross-functional promotional plans for events such as WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, and SummerSlam, supporting creative execution across linear, social, digital and OTT platforms. In addition, the Marketing Director will contribute to the development of overall WWE brand assets and oversee the execution of WWE brand campaigns on WWE’s social media accounts. Creative ideation, attention to detail, marketing insight, strategic thinking, problem solving, and ability to pivot quickly are key. Candidate should thrive in a supportive team environment that prizes collaboration, innovation, and leadership. Key Responsibilities: * Lead promotional planning for WWE Premium Live Events and internal milestones

* Coordinate inputs and activities across multiple internal stakeholders including Media/Production team, Creative Services, Communications, Entertainment Relations, Community, and more

* Manage paid media agency relationships in support of Premium Live Events, tracking budgets and leading reporting and optimization

* Access, analyze, and disseminate internal and third-party research to improve WWE messaging, creative and promotional tactics

* Create clear and concise presentations that track promotional tactics across events and clearly indicate support plans, creative consistency and business objectives

* Brief, review and approve promotional creative (video, static, etc.), ensuring impactful messaging for WWE fans and consistency with WWE brand and event guidelines

* Support supplemental WWE activations around Premium Live shows, ensuring fan awareness and smooth execution on site

* Lead internal and external meetings with clear agendas and collaborative conversation Qualifications: * Minimum of 6 to 8 years of related experience, preferably at a league/team, media/creative agency, media company, or the marketing organization of a brand/property

* Experience with a combination of any of following: league or event sponsorship, digital/social media, linear or OTT networks, experiential, custom production, talent rights/endorsements

* Proven experience in understanding the relationship between brand marketing objectives and cross-platform media offerings needed to help drive & achieve a brand’s business goals/results

* Ability to create cohesive 360 marketing programs

* Understanding of social media dynamics, paid media tactics, and reporting

* Experience designing and writing PowerPoint decks

* Comfort with ideating collaboratively or as an individual

* Excellent communication skills, with the ability to articulate clearly in both writing and speech

* Demonstrated ability to stay organized and prioritize in an extremely fast-paced environment

* Passionate, driven, and personally accountable with a commanding presence and energy

* Experience leading and mentoring a team a plus

* Ability to travel domestically for WWE events and production; approx. one time per month

* Bachelor’s Degree required