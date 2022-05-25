Warner Bros. Discovery officials at Dynamite next week at The Forum

Speaking on the Sports Media with Richard Deitsch podcast, AEW President Tony Khan said that the company will host several top officials from Warner Bros. Discovery next week when AEW makes its debut at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

The Dynamite at The Forum is pretty much sold out with over 14,000 tickets sold so far for what should be a loaded event with the Double or Nothing fallout. This is also the promotion’s debut in the West Coast.

Khan said that it means a lot to him to have their broadcast partners check out the show live and added that Warner Bros. Discovery are throwing them a party afterward.

“A lot of the top executives in the Warner Bros. Discovery family are going to have an event with us, with a lot of the people in AEW, and we’re going to hang out. That means the world to us and getting to know each other better,” he said.

AEW was not properly showcased at the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfronts in New York and only had a banner at the event with Red Velvet on it. Initially there were rumors that the company would have a large presence at the event but it was a complete opposite.

Despite the disappointment from the Upfronts, Khan said that Warner Bros. Discovery has been very supportive of AEW so far.