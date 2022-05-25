NXT viewership/rating for this week

This week’s live edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 551,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 8.31% from last week’s 601,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.13 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 7.14% from last week’s 0.14 rating in the key demo. The 0.13 rating represents 170,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 7.10% from the 183,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.14 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #43 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.13 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #30 ranking.

NXT ranked #65 in viewership on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #67 viewership ranking.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the third-lowest audience in the history of the show for USA Network episodes, tied with the March 1 Roadblock go-home episode. The episode also tied with several others for the third-lowest key demo rating in the history of the show for USA episodes. NXT had strong competition from the NBA Playoffs and the NHL Playoffs again last night, plus news coverage of the Uvalde school shooting. This week’s NXT viewership was down 8.31% from last week, while the key demo rating was down 7.14% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 21.06% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was even with the show that aired one year ago.

The NBA Playoffs game between the Warriors and the Mavericks on TNT topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.99 rating. The Warriors vs. Mavericks NBA game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 6.193 million viewers.

This Is Us on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 6.367 million viewers. This Is Us also topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 1.27 rating.

This week’s live NXT featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Malik Blade and Edris Enofe in the opener, Von Wagner vs. Ikemen Jiro, Wes Lee vs. Sanga, Alba Fyre vs. Elektra Lopez, NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly vs. Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp in a non-title match, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Indi Hartwell in a non-title match, Nikkita Lyons vs. Fallon Henley and Lash Legend vs. Roxanne Perez in Breakout Tournament semi-finals matches, and NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Duke Hudson in a non-title match, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 NXT Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from this week’s show:

January 4 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 11 Episode: 647,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 587,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 593,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 1 Episode: 619,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 8 Episode: 400,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 15 Episode: 525,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Vengeance Day Syfy episode)

February 22 Episode: 621,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 1 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 613,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Roadblock episode)

March 15 Episode: 624,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode: 628,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 29 Episode: 626,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 5 Episode: 631,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Stand & Deliver episode)

April 12 Episode: 610,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Title Tuesday episode)

April 19 Episode: 569,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 26 Episode: 577,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 3 Episode: 661,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Spring Breakin’ episode)

May 10 Episode: 533,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 17 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 24 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 31 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 785,307 viewers per episode