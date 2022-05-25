Notes on Roman Reigns, WWE Stocks, and Killer Kross

Happy birthday to…

Happy birthday to The Needle Mover, The Head of the Table, the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, @WWERomanReigns! @heymanhustle pic.twitter.com/l2WAjtQCaF — WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2022

—–

A good day for WWE stocks….

$WWE closed at $63.76 today, the highest close price since June 10 last year, when the stock ran up after r/WallStreetBets briefly took interest. pic.twitter.com/7aML0REHdm — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) May 25, 2022

—–

Killer Kross has been announced for an upcoming MLW TV taping…

Major League Wrestling today announced Killer Kross as a participant in the 40-wrestler Battle Riot as MLW returns to New York City’s Melrose Ballroom on June 23, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

Tick tock… could the countdown soon begin for Killer Kross challenging for the World Heavyweight Championship?

With Kross officially entering the Battle Riot, speculation has already begun about a future dream match between Hammerstone and Killer Kross.

But first the Sin City native must outlast 39 other combatants and win the Battle Riot. No easy task. Then again, this isn’t just any fighter.

A harbinger of chaos, the 6’4″ fighter has been a threat wherever he’s battled. Returning to MLW two months ago, Killer Kross decimated his opponent and in the process put the entire league on notice.

Killer Kross is looking for a fight when he walks into the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. With his eyes set on grabbing his golden ticket to a title shot anytime, anywhere will anyone be able to stop his path of destruction in the Battle Riot?

Find out LIVE in New York City on June 23 at MLW Battle Riot IV!