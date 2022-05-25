Former WWE talent: “we are making the same as a WWE main roster salary”

During an interview with WrestlingInc.com, former WWE star Scarlett Bordeaux talked about how her and husband Killer Kross (Karrion Kross) are doing since leaving the company…

“Financially, I will just say it — we are making the same as a WWE main roster salary.”

“We are actually busier now than we were before, 100 percent. We are answering more emails, dealing with contracts, dealing with contracts with television shows, movies. With his Twitch, with my OnlyFans, we are nonstop busy and hustling. But we have 100 percent creative freedom and no rules whatsoever to what we are doing.”