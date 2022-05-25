AEW Dynamite preview for tonight

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will air live from the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This will be a big show for AEW as this marks their third anniversary, and the go-home episode for Sunday’s Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.

Dynamite will be headlined by a face-off between CM Punk and AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page as they prepare to battle for the title on Sunday. There will also be a big Steel Cage match between Wardlow and Shawn Spears with MJF as special guest referee, which will serve as Wardlow’s final stipulation to get the Double Or Nothing match with MJF.

Adam Cole’s Double Or Nothing opponent for the finals of The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament will also be determined as Kyle O’Reilly faces ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe in the last semi-finals match. The next-to-last semi-finals match for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament will see Britt Baker take on Toni Storm tonight. The winner of that match will advance to Double Or Nothing to face the winner of Friday’s Rampage semi-finals match between Ruby Soho and Kris Statlander.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight’s show:

* AEW third anniversary celebration

* Go-home Dynamite build for Double Or Nothing

* CM Punk and AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page in-ring confrontation

* FTW Champion Ricky Starks vs. Swerve Strickland vs. AEW World Tag Team Champion Jungle Boy

* ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe vs. Kyle O’Reilly in the last semi-finals match for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament

* Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm in the next-to-last semi-finals match for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament

* Wardlow vs. Shawn Spears in a Steel Cage match with MJF as guest referee

* FTR defends the ROH World Tag Team Titles against Roppongi Vice