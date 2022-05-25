AEW DYNAMITE 05/25/2022

Wardlow V.s Shawn Spears. (Steel Cage Match) w MJF As Special Guest Referee

MJF is out first dressed very similar to how Shawn Michaels once dressed as referee. Shawn Spears comes out to the ring next followed by Wardlow still with no entrance but its still pretty cool hearing the crowd be the music for him so to speak. Wardlow runs Spears into the cage a few times. MJF kicks Wardlow from behind in the groin and Spears hits the C4 for a near two count even with a quick count by MJF. MJF tries to hold Wardlow so Spears can hit him with a steel chair but Wardlow ducks and Spears hits MJF instead. Wardlow with the Powerbomb for the win.

Backstage with the JAS. Jericho hits a backstage attendant with a fireball, because he’s a wizard.

Tony Schavone is in the ring and introduces CM Punk and Hangman Page for to face for the world title.

Tony talks about how they have both been on commentary lately while the other did the others moves.