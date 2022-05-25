Adam Cole says Britt Baker is a big reason why he’s in AEW

During a recent AEW Q&A panel at the Motor City Comic-Con, AEW star Adam Cole discussed the factors that movitated him to sign with AEW after leaving WWE NXT last year. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Cole on Britt Baker being in AEW being a motivating factor for him: “One of the biggest things was getting to be around and see Britt a lot more. At the time, our schedules were so different that there’d be some times that I’d see her for maybe half a day, one day a week. Sometimes I wouldn’t see her for weeks at a time. So getting to travel with her and just being behind the curtain when she walks through after she’s done a match or a promo is really nice.”

Cole on the hot crowds in AEW: “It just looked like so much fun. You know, I had known tons of people on the roster, but to see these crazy, wild crowds every single week, I was like, ‘God, I’d love to wrestle in front of these fans.’”