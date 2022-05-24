WWE Raw viewership/rating for this week

Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.732 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 0.28% from last week’s 1.737 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.846 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.749 million), the second hour drew 1.821 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.816 million) and the final hour drew 1.530 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.646 million).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 8.88% from last week’s 0.45 key demo rating. That 0.41 key demo rating represents 535,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 8.85% from the 587,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.45 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #3 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.41 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down from last week’s #1 spot. The NHL Playoffs game on TNT between Colorado and St. Louis at 9:58pm topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.46 key demo rating, also drawing 1.218 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.414 million viewers, also drawing a 0.22 key demo.

RAW ranked #13 for the night in viewership on cable this week, behind The Five, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Jesse Watters Primetime, Hannity, Special Report with Brett Baier, The Ingraham Angle, Outnumbered, Rachel Maddow Show, Gutfeld!, America’s Newsroom at 9am, FOX & Friends at 8am, and The Faulkner Focus. This is down from last week’s #9 ranking for the night in viewership on cable.

Monday’s RAW had strong competition from the NBA Playoffs and the NHL Playoffs, but on cable and network TV this week. It’s interesting to note that 16% of the audience tuned out for the third hour of RAW, and 10% of the key demo. This week’s RAW viewership was down 0.28% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was down 8.88% from last week.

NBA Countdown on ABC drew an average of 3.113 million viewers on broadcast TV at 8pm (ABC’s NBA Playoffs game between the Heat and the Celtics at 8:30pm drew 6.397 million), while The Neighborhood drew 5.908 million viewers on CBS, the NBC Movie Special drew 2.512 million viewers on NBC, Don’t Forget The Lyrics drew 2.083 million viewers on FOX, and CW’s All American drew 669,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV. The 8:30pm NBA Playoffs game drew the best key demo rating of the night on network TV with a 1.93, while NCIS at 9pm drew the best viewership of the night on network TV with 7.467 million.

Monday’s RAW viewership was up 6.85% from the same week in 2021, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 8.88% from the same week in 2021. Last year’s episode had NBA competition but it was not a playoffs game.

Monday’s live RAW from the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, had just a few happenings advertised ahead of time – Becky Lynch speaking on last week’s loss to Asuka, The Miz vs. Cody Rhodes, and Bobby Lashley hosting The All-Mighty Challenge for MVP and Omos. The main event ended up being Asuka vs. Lynch again.

Below is our 2022 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the WWE Top 10 video for Monday’s show:

January 3 Episode: 1.716 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Day 1 episode)

January 10 Episode: 1.633 million viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 17 Episode: 1.613 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 1.766 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 1.865 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 7 Episode: 1.387 million viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 14 Episode: 1.602 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 21 Episode: 1.825 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Elimination Chamber episode)

February 28 Episode: 1.753 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 7 Episode: 1.775 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 14 Episode: 1.700 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 21 Episode: 1.770 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 28 Episode: 1.979 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WrestleMania RAW episode)

April 4 Episode: 2.101 million viewers with a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania 38 episode)

April 11 Episode: 1.803 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 18 Episode: 1.648 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 25 Episode: 1.614 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Randy Orton 20th Anniversary episode)

May 2 Episode: 1.581 million viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 9 Episode: 1.652 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania Backlash episode)

May 16 Episode: 1.737 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 23 Episode: 1.732 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 30 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 1.756 million viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.50 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Viewership Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode