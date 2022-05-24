Update on AEW Rampage start time, Countdown To Double Or Nothing
The start time for Friday’s AEW Rampage on TNT has been up in the air, but now the network has Rampage scheduled for 5:30pm ET this Friday night.
The schedule change is once again due to NHL Playoffs airing on TNT. This will be the go-home episode for Sunday’s Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.
TNT also has a Countdown To Double Or Nothing show scheduled for 10:30pm ET on Friday night. The show is scheduled to air for thirty minutes.
This week’s AEW Rampage episode will be a live show on TNT, from the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. The only match announced as of this writing is Kris Statlander vs. Ruby Soho in a semi-finals match for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament. The winner of Statlander vs. Soho will advance to Double Or Nothing to face the winner of Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite semi-finals match between Britt Baker and Toni Storm.
AEW Rampage has been preempted for 4 out of 6 episodes since April 15 due to the NBA Playoffs and the NHL Playoffs, and for the past 3 straight episodes.