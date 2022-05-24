The former Kelly Kelly responds to online negativity

The latest guest on the Dropkick podcast was former WWE superstar Kelly Kelly, who spoke about her appearance at this year’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view, and how she would love to have matchups against Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

“I always love coming back to Rumbles. This was my third one, but it was different because I loved my outfit. It was my favorite of all time. It was cool to be in the ring, not with everybody in there but just Sasha [Banks] and Tamina, and have that moment. I always wanted to work with Sasha so it was really cool to be able to do that.”

“I would say either Sasha [Banks] or Charlotte Flair for sure.”

“I have so many. I loved working with Layla, Candice Michelle, Maryse, Beth Pheonix, Michelle McCool, Eve, and the list goes on and on. I’ve been very lucky to work with some amazing women.”

“I think because I was thrown into it at such a young age when Twitter started to really boom, that’s because I got so much hate in the beginning, I had to learn how to deal with that at such a young age. Now, at my age, I just learned how to get through it. It’s not easy. It takes years to learn how to get through that and how to manage that, and how to tune it out.”