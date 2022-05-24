Psychosis and Super Crazy to headline two events at the former ECW Arena

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Philadelphia, PA – Extreme Championship Wrestling Stars and Luchadores PSYCHOSIS and SUPER CRAZY to headline two major events at the former ECW Arena in South Philadelphia, featuring a loaded line up of mask wearing and face painted Lucha Libre icons, along with today’s highest flying, and death-defying luchadors. Live events are scheduled to take place at the former ECW Arena, now 2300 Arena, on Saturday, June 11th 8pm and Sunday June 12th 2022 5:30pm. The 2300 Arena is located at 2300 South Swanson Street in South Philadelphia, PA.

Since Lucha Libre’s introduction in Mexico during the early 20th century, the sport has developed into a unique genre of professional wrestling, that is characterized by colorful masks, rapid sequences, of holds and maneuvers, as well as “high-flying” acrobatics. Experience the authentic presentation and thrill of Lucha Libre at both live events scheduled at the 2300 Arena.

Talent from around the world has been assembled for these rare east coast appearances and live shows, such as Psychosis, Super Crazy, Dragon Lee, Laredo Kid, Ultimo Dragon, Lince Dorado, Tinieblas Jr. & Alushe, Octagón, Pirata Morgan, Solar, Black Taurus, Reina Dorada, Lady Maravilla, Keyra, Damian 666, Mr. Iguana, Super Astro Jr., Solar Jr., Arez, Aeroboy, Bestia 666, Mecha Wolf, Gringo Loco, Astrolux (Drago Boy), Demus, Papadon, Ultimo Ant (fka Green Ant), Air Show (fka Xyberhawx), Frightmare, Smiley, Azrieal, with the complete lineup listed at expolucha.com

In the mid-1990s, ECW promoter Paul Heyman was looking to replace some of his wrestlers who began working for WCW. Heyman contacted the popular luchador, Konnan El Barbaro, asking for recommendations of luchadores who could make an impact with wrestling fans, even if they would not be well-known at first. Rey Mysterio, Psicosis, Juventud Guerrera, Konnan, and Super Crazy, soon made their way to ECW and for the first time, fans and viewers of the English-language wrestling program got an up close look at the style, characters, and high-flying acrobatics of lucha libre.

EXPO LUCHA is the world’s largest lucha libre convention, and the only one held outside of Mexico, that brings its one-of-a-kind fan experience to the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia June 11-12, 2022. In addition to two marquee live wrestling events, there is a bonus showcase show featuring some of the best up and coming talent from across the United States; along with two days filled with meet and greet opportunities, panels, contests and more. For more information, VIP packages, live event tickets, and Expo Lucha tickets please visit expolucha.com

For more information:

ExpoLucha.com

@expolucha on Twitter

@expoluchalive on Instagram

Facebook.com/LuchaExpo

Expo Lucha is a production of Masked Republic and FanGirl Consulting.

Follow Masked Republic across social media @maskedrepublic.

Follow FanGirl on Instagram @fangirl_licensing and at Facebook.com/FangirlLicensing

ABOUT EXPO LUCHA, INC.

Expo Lucha, INC is a 501(c) 3 non-profit dedicated to creating awareness of, and appreciation for, the Mexican art form of lucha libre and additional aspects of Hispanic and Chicano culture, primarily through the presentation of conventions and events that celebrate the historic and ongoing contribution of lucha libre to culture and the arts.

ABOUT MASKED REPUBLIC

Masked Republic, LLC, is a privately held company, and is the first integrated live event, merchandising and media organization uniquely centered in the emerging growth market of lucha libre (Mexican wrestling) beyond the borders of Mexico. The company’s core businesses include representation of the biggest stars in the industry for wrestling and non-wrestling related appearances, worldwide merchandising, live event production and management, production and distribution of content across multiple platforms including television, home entertainment, pay-per-view, digital media, and film. The company is headquartered in San Diego, CA, with offices in San Francisco, Mexico City, and London.