NXT preview for tonight

The road to In Your House will continue with tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode on the USA Network.

The main champions are set for non-title action on tonight’s show with NXT Champion Bron Breakker taking on Duke Hudson, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose taking on Indi Hartwell, and NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly taking on Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp.

It’s interesting to note that while a full card for tonight’s show was announced last week, there are only two matches listed on the official NXT 2.0 preview on the WWE website as of this writing. Those two matches are Breakker vs. Hudson and Hartwell vs. Rose.

There’s no word yet on if the semi-finals of the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament will be held this week, but the finals are expected for In Your House on June 4. The semi-finals scheduled are Nikkita Lyons vs. Fallon Henley and Lash Legend vs. Roxanne Perez.

The following line-up was previously announced for tonight’s show:

* Von Wagner vs. Ikemen Jiro

* Wes Lee vs. Sanga

* Alba Fyre vs. Elektra Lopez

* Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Malik Blade and Edris Enofe

* NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly vs. Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp in a non-title match

* NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Indi Hartwell in a non-title match

* NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Duke Hudson in a non-title match

* NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Semi-finals: Nikkita Lyons vs. Fallon Henley (unconfirmed)

* NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Semi-finals: Lash Legend vs. Roxanne Perez (unconfirmed)