News for next week’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced a new match and in-ring return for next Monday’s RAW from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, which will be the final red brand show before WWE Hell In a Cell.

Lacey Evans is set to make her return next week. There’s no word yet on who she will be wrestling.

WWE aired a series of vignettes to hype Evans’ return and her new character on SmackDown in recent weeks, but then plans changed and they moved her back to RAW. A condensed version of the vignettes aired on the May 9 RAW, and then Evans was introduced to the live crowd on last week’s RAW from Norfolk, Virginia. She gave a personal shout-out to the servicemen and servicewomen in attendance, who were from the nearby Naval Station Norfolk, and cut a promo that was similar to her recent vignettes. She ended the promo by declaring that she may not be better than any of the women in the RAW locker room, but they damn sure are no better than her.

It’s been reported that despite the babyface reactions Evans has received and the nature of her vignettes, she is scheduled to be a heel on the RAW roster.

WWE has also announced RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Asuka in a non-title match for next Monday.

This week’s RAW main event saw Becky Lynch defeat Asuka to earn her spot in the title match at WWE Hell In a Cell, changing it from Asuka vs. Belair to Lynch vs. Asuka vs. Belair. The finish included Asuka accidentally kicking Belair in the face after Lynch dodged the attack. Now Belair will face Asuka in singles action just days before she defends at Hell In a Cell.