Mick Foley announces new podcast

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is set to launch his “Foley Is Pod” podcast on Friday, June 3.

It was announced today that Foley is partnering with Conrad Thompson and AdFreeShows.com for his new show. Thompson will serve as co-host. The premiere episode will focus on Foley’s Hell In a Cell “retirement” match against Triple H at No Way Out 2000.

It was noted that Foley is putting in the extra effort to make his podcast unique as he’s traveling an hour and a half every two or three weeks from his home near Nashville to Thompson’s mortgage office in Huntsville, Alabama, to record all shows in-person. Foley stays at a nearby hotel when in town, so they can record around three episodes per visit. Most of Thompson’s other nine pro wrestling podcasts are usually recorded remotely.

“With Mick, he doesn’t do things for business, he does this out of passion and that was apparent when you saw his wrestling,” Thompson told Joseph Staszewski of The New York Post. “Nobody drops the elbow on concrete night after night after night because it’s a smart business decision. They do it because they are passionate about putting forth the best product and Mick has approached the podcast that way.”

Foley and Thompson have already taped around thirteen episodes. Foley wants to continue the trips for the duration of the show. It was also noted that in addition to the more organic live interactions with Thompson, the trips will allow them to use a green screen, a boom mic and 4K video to enhance the produce for subscription patrons at AdFreeShows.com.

Thompson said this has all resulted in “some of the best podcasting that I’ve ever been a part of” and Foley has seen the benefits.

“It’s been a really natural chemistry and something I enjoy very much,” Foley told The Post. “Especially for those people who are in-depth fans who choose to get the video in addition to the audio, they will see the smile on my face is very genuine and it’s very obvious that I enjoy doing the podcast.”

Foley added, “I realized I really enjoyed telling my stories on the stage across the country and different countries around the world. I think it just took a little bit of encouragement that there was a market for taking a stroll down memory lane through my career.”

Thompson said he’s hoping to take more of an autobiographical approach to Foley’s show, which will go in-depth on his entire career, from WWE, WCW, ECW, TNA, Japan, and the end of the territory days, plus his other projects such as writing, shows, and movie roles.

Thompson also said he’s not concerned with oversaturating an already crowded podcast market because “there’s something for everybody.” He feels Foley’s unique career, already polished storytelling skills and Foley being a “genuinely nice guy” that fans love and respect make him the prototype for what a wrestling podcast host should be.

“Man, it jumps off the screen how passionate he is about his career in the industry and his recall is phenomenal,” Thompson added.

“I think one of the things that really helped me in my career is that fans felt they knew me and liked me not just as a character, but as a person,” Foley said. “Therefore, I think they will feel like they are spending some time with an old friend.”

As seen below, Foley’s podcast can be found on Twitter at @FoleyIsPod.