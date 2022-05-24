Kurt Angle undergoes two knee replacement surgeries

Kurt Angle underwent two knee replacement surgeries today and is now recovering in hospital.

In a video posted on his social media, Angle said that he’s feeling pretty good…mainly because his legs are numb from the epidural!

“So I know I have a long road ahead of me and I’m willing to work very hard to get back where I was before,” Angle continued.

He thanked all the fans for their prayers and support and added that if he won a gold medal with a broken freakin neck he can handle this one too!

The former champion had knee issues for several years and it was very visible during his last WWE run, especially how he stood up and walked.