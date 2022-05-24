Booker T on Janela’s move: “that was the stupidest thing I have ever seen in my career”

On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T addressed Joey Janela using a Flaming Superkick over the weekend at GCW Maniac in his match against Drew Parker. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Booker T on Joey Janela’s flaming Superkick:

“I am always willing to say in somebody’s face what I am willing to say on this show. Joey Janela, that was the stupidest thing I have ever seen in my career. I’m serious. He didn’t have on like a boot where it could actually fend off the flames for a minute. He had a kick pad on and a tennis shoe. And he put so much damn lighter fluid on his foot, I mean it probably soaked all the way through to his foot. And the thing is, I don’t know how many seconds it was … in flame, but it was more than 20 seconds. And fire can get hot in about 20 seconds.”

On how he would tell his students to avoid things like this:

“Hey, if this the route you want to go, that’s on you, but plan on working that scene forever, because this is not stuff that they do in the major leagues … It just makes zero sense, and that’s what I to try and teach my wrestlers. ‘Hey, stay away from that, don’t go that route, because at the end of the day you’re not going to make a whole lot of money doing it and you can screw something up permanently doing something like that.’”

Booker T on there not being much of a market for that type of style:



“I know there’s a market out there for it, but it was probably 150 people, maybe 200, in that hall where they were doing this, and there couldn’t have been that much money in that little hall. Couldn’t have been.”