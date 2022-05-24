Alexa Bliss responds to theme song criticism

May 24, 2022 - by Marc Middleton

Alexa Bliss took to Instagram this week and responded to criticism over her new WWE theme song.

As noted, Bliss debuted a new WWE theme last week before her win over Sonya Deville. Bliss posted a new photo to Instagram yesterday and one fan commented, begging her to change her theme song.

Bliss responded, “first time I actually helped with my entrance music – we wrote the lyrics with my acting coach & wwe – gonna stay for a little bit [kiss emoji],” she wrote.

Bliss defeated former tag team partner Nikki A.S.H. on last night’s RAW.

For those who missed it, below are Bliss’ previous posts on her new theme – the lyrics and how she thinks it’s awesome.

