Reigns says he won’t be doing much Sunday live events moving forward

Roman Reigns spoke to the fans after the non-televised live event in Cedar Rapids, Iowa last night and once again repeated the fact that he won’t be doing much of these any longer.

“I love each and every one of you…except this guy,” Roman said, pointing to a man at ringside. The fans laughed as Reigns explained how the man kept cheering for Drew McIntyre in their match. “This guy sucks,” he continued to a big pop from the crowd.

The Undisputed WWE Universal champion then turned into a more serious tone, saying he appreciated everyone in the crowd.

“From the bottom of my heart, I hope you all had a great time. I know I had the internet talking last week or the week before that but I honestly don’t know if I’m going to be doing many more live events like this on a Sunday going forward,” Reigns said.

“So this could be my last one and I just want you all to know that it was very special for me and I had an incredible time,” he continued, as the fans cheered.

Before leaving, Reigns asked the Cedar Rapids crowd to acknowledge him, and of course, the crowd obliged!