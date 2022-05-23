News for tonight’s WWE Raw

Tonight’s WWE RAW will air live from the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana with more build for the upcoming Hell In a Cell Premium Live Event.

RAW will be headlined by The Miz vs. Cody Rhodes in singles action, plus Bobby Lashley’s All-Mighty Challenge for MVP and Omos.

While there’s no word yet on what The All-Mighty Challenge will consist of, the official WWE RAW preview includes the following preview:

“Despite being launched through the side of the steel cage, Bobby Lashley walked away victorious in his cage match against The Nigerian Giant Omos. Now The All Mighty steps back into the ring with a special challenge for Omos and the double-crossing MVP. What does Lashley have in store for the destructive duo? Tune in to Monday Night Raw at 8/7 C on USA to find out!”

Below is the current line-up for tonight:

* Becky Lynch speaks on her loss to new #1 contender Asuka

* The Miz vs. Cody Rhodes

* Bobby Lashley hosts The All-Mighty Challenge for MVP and Omos

* More build for WWE Hell In a Cell