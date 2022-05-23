New match announced for WWE Hell in a Cell, change to women’s championship match

The RAW Women’s Title match at WWE Hell In a Cell has been changed to a Triple Threat.

Last week’s RAW saw Asuka defeat Becky Lynch to become the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, for a title match at Hell In a Cell. Lynch complained to Adam Pearce on this week’s RAW, about the ending to last week’s match and how Asuka used her mist, so Pearce gave her another chance. The main event of tonight’s RAW saw Lynch defeat Asuka, while Belair watched from ringside. WWE then announced that the match at Hell In a Cell will now be a Triple Threat with Belair defending against Lynch and Asuka.

Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel is also now official for WWE Hell In a Cell.

The younger brother of Elias has been feuding with Owens for weeks, but now they will do battle at Hell In a Cell next month. Tonight’s RAW saw Zeke pick up a win over Chad Gable, while Owens and Otis watched from ringside and ended up getting ejected due to attempted interference. After the match, Owens cut a heated promo and challenged Zeke to a match in Chicago, noting that he’s tired of the games.

Finally, Bobby Lashley vs. Omos was also announced for Hell In a Cell during tonight’s RAW.

It was announced that the winner of tonight’s MVP vs. Lashley match will get to pick the stipulation for Lashley vs. Omos at Hell In a Cell. MVP ended up winning that match by count out, but Lashley took him out after the match before a stipulation could be announced. MVP will now announce the stipulation at a later date.

The 2022 WWE Hell In a Cell Premium Live Event will take place on Sunday, June 5 from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL, near Chicago. Below is the updated card:

Hell In a Cell Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title

Asuka vs. Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Omos vs. Bobby Lashley

Stipulation to be announced at a later date by MVP.

Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens