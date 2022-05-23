LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a look back at Friday’s SmackDown and how Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns helped The Usos defeat RK-Bro to become the inaugural Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. We also see how The Bloodline destroyed Riddle and Randy Orton after the match. We’re now live from the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana as Jimmy Smith welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. The announcers hype a big six-man with The Street Profits and Riddle vs. The Usos and Sami Zayn.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Riddle to a pop. He comes out on his scooter but there’s no sign of Randy Orton. Riddle slaps hands with fans at ringside as he heads to the ring all smiles as Mike Rome does the introduction. Riddle enters the ring and gets a bit serious now.

Riddle takes the mic as a “Bro!” chant breaks out. Riddle says this is hard, he’s here with a heavy heart. Orton is his mentor and hero, his dude, his bro. Fans chant “RK-Bro!” now as Riddle gets emotional. Riddle says the past few years have been hard for Orton, the past few months – while they’ve been having a lot of fun together, Orton has had a really hard time and his back has been giving him problems. Riddle says Orton could barely walk before Friday’s Winners Take All match, and he knew Orton had the match and wouldn’t let Riddle down because of how much it meant to Riddle and to the fans.

Riddle says RK-Bro lost to The Usos, calling them one hell of a team that’s done it all. Riddle tips his hat to The Usos but says for them to win that way while Roman Reigns interfering… Riddle says Reigns is nothing but a tribal piece of trash. Riddle promises to get his revenge on The Bloodline and anyone else who is a part of them before his career is over, he swears by it. Riddle says Orton has done a lot for him and he loves Orton, he appreciates Orton, and knows Orton is watching at home. Riddle tells him he loves him two more times, then a “Randy!” chant breaks out.

Riddle says but to be honest, he doesn’t know what the future holds for RK-Bro, if the team will ever be a thing again, but he knows Orton is watching at home and he thinks the fans can help him with one thing. Riddle calls for the crowd to stand up and say “RK-Bro!” a few times. The chant continues as Riddle plays to the crowd and we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype up tonight’s line-up, including Veer Mahaan on King’s Court with WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler, AJ Styles and Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, plus more.

Riddle and The Street Profits vs. Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos

We go back to the ring and Riddle is waiting. The music hits and out come The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. Sami Zayn is out first for his team. The first-ever Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos appear on the big screen now – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. They brag on winning all the gold on Friday night, then head to the ring as the music hits.

Riddle rushes up the ramp and attacks the champs on the stage. The Profits and Sami also get involved. Officials rush out from the back and they are trying to restore order but the brawl just continues. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Ford is going at it with Sami. Riddle tags in but immediately runs across the ring to knock The Usos off the apron. Sami takes advantage of the distraction and beats Riddle down, then stomps away. Sami keeps control and grounds Riddle in a body scissors now. Sami breaks it and nails a double stomp to the back. Jey tags in and Riddle stares him down, ready to attack. Jey turns around to Riddle slamming him into the turnbuckles. Riddle unloads with kicks now, then nails a Fisherman’s buster for a close 2 count. Riddle works on the arm and in comes Ford off the tag.

Ford levels Jey with a clothesline. Ford with chops to Jey. Jimmy tags in but Ford misses it. The Usos send Ford to the floor, then Jimmy sends him face-first into the steel ring steps. The Usos drop Ford again at ringside with a stiff superkick, then stand tall over him with their fingers in the air. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and The Usos stay in control. Sami works with them to keep the momentum going. Sami controls Ford in the ring while Uso slams Riddle over the barrier at ringside, putting him back out of action. Jey tags back in and mounts Ford with right hands. Jey stands tall to boos from the crowd. Ford ends up splashing into the corner to knock Sami and Uso off the apron. Ford then drops Jey with an enziguri.

Riddle is back on the apron waiting for the tag now. Sami and Riddle get the hot tags. Riddle unloads on Jimmy as he comes in. Riddle with a Ripcord knee, then strikes on Sami in the corner. Riddle with an Exploder to Jimmy and then one to Sami. Dawkins is finally back in the ring after being dropped on the floor earlier. Dawkins runs wild, then pulls the top rope down so Ford can leaps from the ring to the floor to take the champs down.

Riddle with the second rope draping DDT to Sami as fans go wild. Riddle drops down to call for the RKO but The Usos distract from the apron. Riddle charges but they hope off the apron and start walking out on the match. Riddle drops Sami with the RKO in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winners: Riddle and The Street Profits

– After the match, Riddle hits the corner to do the Orton pose as the music hits. We go to replays.

– We see recent happenings between Omos and Bobby Lashley.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Bobby Lashley for The All-Mighty Challenge he has planned for Omos and MVP. Fans cheer for Lashley as he marches to the ring. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Lashley is all smiles as he takes the mic. The announcers announce Lashley vs. Omos at WWE Hell In a Cell. Lashley talks about last week’s Steel Cage match and says he knew by looking at Omos that they were not done, so he wasn’t surprised they’d be facing off at Hell In a Cell. However, tonight is The All-Mighty Challenge and he’s sure that MVP and Omos would like to know all about this challenge. Lashley calls MVP and Omos to the ring. The music hits and here they come.

MVP takes the mic and says he and Omos are not some dogs who come when Lashley calls. MVP brags about how Omos beat Lashley around the cage last week and says Lashley only won because of faulty equipment, which is why he’s filed an official complaint on… Lashley interrupts and tells MVP to shut up. Lashley says he wants a match tonight, and the winner of that match will pick the stipulation for Omos vs. Lashley at Hell In a Cell. MVP says Omos mauled Lashley last week, so what makes him think… Lashley hushes him again. Lashley says tonight it will be he and MVP settling their unfinished business in the ring, and the winner will pick the stipulation for Omos vs. Lashley at Hell In a Cell. Lashley asks MVP if he’s scared or confused. MVP seethes and says he made Lashley and was responsible for his rise, so it’s only fitting he’s resonsible for his dodwnfall. MVP says he will then pick a stiulation that not even The All-Mighty can overcome. Lashley says it was him who made MVP, not the other way around. He goes on and says tonight he will put MVP in The Hurt Lock in front of all these people. Lashley’s music starts up but MVP whispers something to Omos. They march to the ring now and Lashley stands tall. MVP hops on the apron with his cane but Lashley knocks him off. Omos stalks Lashley around the ring as fans chant “Bobby!” now. Omos helps MVP up instead of attacking Lashley. MVP yells about being responsible for Lashley’s downfall as Lashley’s music starts back up.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.