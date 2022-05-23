Hulk Hogan vs. Ric Flair at Starrcast V?

James of WSI | Wrestling Shoot posted an interview excerpt with former Killer Bee B Brian Blair where he asks about Ric Flair’s return to the ring. Blair then responds that he is looking forward to Ric Flair vs Hulk Hogan and that he hopes both guys can make it through their upcoming match injury free.

Flair is returning to the ring to team up with FTR against the Rock ‘N’ Roll Express and an as yet unnamed mystery opponent at Starrcade 2022 for Flair’s final ever match.

Transcript:

Brian Blair: “…I’m looking forward to seeing Flair and Hogan”

Interviewer James: “…You were 62 or something like that when you had your last match. Ric Flair’s coming back at 73. He has a pacemaker. What do you think about that?”

Brian Blair: “Well, I think if Ric were gonna die anywhere he’d wanna die in the ring. Terry’s had his fair share of surgeries – way too many – and I’m getting ready to call Terry in a couple of minutes. But I wish them the very best. I know that fans are the ones that have been really egging it on, that really wanna see it, so it’s sparked them and all I can say is it’ll be interesting and I pray that they both come out in one piece.”

Interviewer James: “Not to be a Negative Nancy but is this a ‘be careful what you wish for’ kind of thing?”

Brian Blair: “It could be. It could be, but then again you never know. You’ve got two of the greatest minds in the business. You never know, you could sure decorate things up and bring things in to create more illusions and create a much better match than most people would even think about.”

Interviewer James: “Um… but I never mentioned Hulk Hogan. Is Hulk Hogan the secret opponent? Is that what you’re telling me?”

Brian Blair: “That’s what I… well… I mean, that’s what the rumour is. I don’t know that to be a fact.”

Interviewer James: “Where did you hear the rumour?”

Brian Blair: “I read it on the internet”

Interviewer James: “Ohh, I thought maybe you had an inside line.”

Brian Blair: “I do have an inside line but I mean, uh, that’s why I got to call [Hulk], I wanna make sure it’s not Terry, it can’t be!”

Interviewer James: “Hopefully you’ve not given something away that you shouldn’t have given away there, but maybe you have, who knows?”

source: WSI | Wrestling Shoot Interviews YouTube channel here:

https://www.youtube.com/c/WSIWrestlingShootInterviews/