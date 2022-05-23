Double or Nothing 2022 to air in select theaters across the United States

Double or Nothing, the upcoming AEW pay-per-view this weekend, will be screened at select theaters around the country in partnership with Joe Hand Promotions.

“AEW is at the forefront of creating exciting opportunities that united fans together in new non-traditional venues like movie theaters to experience their events,” said Joe Hand, Jr., President, Joe Hand Promotions. “We’re proud to partner with them and help them grow their fan base and their brand in theaters across the U.S.”

Theaters who will be participating in this event include Cinemark, AMC, Regal, Harkins, iPic, Emagine Entertainment, and others. To locate a theater showing the event, fans can check the Joe Hand Promotions at JoeHandPromotions.com.

Double or Nothing airs this Sunday live from the sold out T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.