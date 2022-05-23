5/22/22 WWE house show results from Cedar Rapids, IA
– WWE IC Title : Ricochet (c) defeated Sami Zayn
– Gunther (w/ Kaiser) defeated Drew Gulak
– Aliyah d Shotzi
– Four-Way Tag Team Title Match : The Usos (c) defeated Butch & Ridge Holland (w/ Sheamus) / The Viking Raiders / Los Lotharios
– Shinsuke Nakamura d Jinder Mahal
– Raquel Gonzalez defeated Shayna Baszler (w/ Natalya)
– WWE / Universal Title : Roman Reigns (c) defeated Drew McIntyre
credit: Wrestlingbodyslam.com