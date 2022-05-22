Will Ospreay: “I have no aspirations of going to WWE”

– During a recent interview with Wresthings (via Fightful), Will Ospreay discussed WWE and why he has no interest in joining the company. Below are some highlights:

Ospreay on not having aspirations to go to WWE:

“I have no aspirations of going to WWE, at all. It’s not because of the product or anything, I’m not a fan of it, I will happily say, but my lifestyle, I never wanted to be the big star pro wrestler. Japan allows me to do a tour and come home and live my family life. If anybody has ever spent more than a couple of days with me, family to me is everything. I love my mom, I love my dad, no shame in saying it. Love my nan and granddad and will bend over backward and fold myself in half for those guys. If you are part of that friend circle that I consider family, I’ll do the exact same thing. It’s important for me to have those breaks away from wrestling to be able to live that life because one day I wish to be like my dad or granddad or even my mom because they are the people that made me. I want to do that one day.”

On why he prefers NJPW:

“New Japan, for me, is the enhancement and the focus is professional wrestling. I’m not doing storylines where I have this guy slept with my girlfriend or whatever or we have a wedding angle or kidnapped by ninjas. I know, from the outside, I’m a guy that does a lot of flips and whatever, but I’m a wrestler and I like professional wrestling. I don’t mind the odd love triangle angle, but there is nothing better than when the bell rings and there are two guys wrestling and telling wonderful effing stories. The moment the bell rings, you have one of two feelings; that was amazing, can’t wait for the next match. Throughout my time in New Japan, I love the company, inside and outside, that place has done incredible things for me emotionally, mentally, and physically. It’s broken down my body because the matches are extremely difficult, but the boys have looked after me. For that, I have nothing but love for that company.”