Tony Khan pleased with Johnny Elite’s performance on AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan was very happy with Johnny Elite’s AEW debut on last week’s Dynamite. The former John Morrison debuted as the Joker in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, facing Samoa Joe in the quarterfinal matchup. While Elite was not able to pick up the win, Khan told Busted Open Radio that he was happy to see the WWE alumnus debut.

“Oh man, it was great to have Johnny Elite here,” Khan said (per Wrestling Inc). “What a great match-up he had with Samoa Joe. It was a great way to make his debut in the Owen [Hart Foundation Tournament]. That was tremendous, and really, I am very glad he was here. He’s a great mentor to some of the young wrestlers in the locker room, and somebody I think fans have looked up to for a long time, and he went toe-to-toe with one of the toughest wrestlers in AEW. One of our great stars, and one of the greatest stars in the history of Ring of Honor – Samoa Joe.”

Since his WWE release, Elite has worked for AAA, GCW, Northeast Wrestling and more.