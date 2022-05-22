The Rock/WM rumor, Hell in a Cell almost sold out, and Smackdown’s overnight viewership

– Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is going to do zero movie commitments for the first quarter of 2023, which would allow him to do WrestleMania without having to worry about movie commitments and also have the time to help launch the first season of the XFL. So actually the timing for doing a WrestleMania match would be excellent this year because he has two different projects which would require him to take time off from movies.

– WrestleTix’s have given an update on ticket sales for Hell in a Cell with the show being just 2 weeks away. Out of the 12,367 tickets available for the show, 11,971 tickets have been sold meaning that only 396 tickets are still available to purchase. They also noted that 1,000 tickets sold in the last 7 days.

– Preliminary numbers for Smackdown’s viewership….

Prelim rating for last night's Smackdown on Fox was 1,997,000. I project around 2,110,000 for the final based on an estimated +5.7% adjustment. Final will be reported Monday. Prelim source: https://t.co/agjxq2fvrh pic.twitter.com/MH4zuCyUsW — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) May 22, 2022

