Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio said that the booking decision pitched to Sasha Banks and Naomi on Monday was a tipping point for Sasha, and she was already upset that she was bumped off the SmackDown women’s title match at WrestleMania once Ronda Rousey came in.

Dave Meltzer revealed that Sasha Banks and Naomi’s merchandise was taken off the WWE shop so that neither woman makes merchandise money during their suspensions.