Notes on Thunder Rosa, James Storm, Nash Carter, and Dutch Mantell
– AEW Women World Champion Thunder Rosa on her future…
“I can wrestle to the caliber, to the level that I’ve been wrestling at, for another three to four years… But I also have to scale back and take care of my body.”
Rosa went on to say she wants to be retired by age 45. Currently she is 35.
– Dutch Mantell via Twitter…
Got a lot of feedback over my Tammy Sitch observations in the last week. She’s a danger to herself but especially to others. She should be separated from the rest of society for their safety not hers. 5 years to 10 isn’t unthinkable at this point. @TruHeelSP3 @rdore2000
— . (@DirtyDMantell) May 22, 2022
– Just announced for Starrcast…
He’s a former World Heavyweight, National & multi-time Tag Team Champion, actor, stuntman & beer connoisseur.
“Cowboy” James Storm is coming to #STARRCAST!
Join us July 29-31 at the historic Fairgrounds in #Nashville!
Platinum/Gold Bracelets on sale NOW:https://t.co/VShyAtb4Ry pic.twitter.com/O4Aeujw50P
— #Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) May 22, 2022
– The former Nash Carter has returned to action…
Thank you so much. This meant so much to me. https://t.co/GmwY2FdVQK
— Zachary Wentz (@ZacharyWentz) May 22, 2022
#C6NoPeace @NoPeaceFL @TitleMatchWN @ZacharyWentz @Atticus_Cogar pic.twitter.com/nHiCi4iE6G
— Circle 6 (@Circle6_co) May 22, 2022
