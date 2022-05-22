Notes on Thunder Rosa, James Storm, Nash Carter, and Dutch Mantell

– AEW Women World Champion Thunder Rosa on her future…



“I can wrestle to the caliber, to the level that I’ve been wrestling at, for another three to four years… But I also have to scale back and take care of my body.”

Rosa went on to say she wants to be retired by age 45. Currently she is 35.

– Dutch Mantell via Twitter…

Got a lot of feedback over my Tammy Sitch observations in the last week. She’s a danger to herself but especially to others. She should be separated from the rest of society for their safety not hers. 5 years to 10 isn’t unthinkable at this point. @TruHeelSP3 @rdore2000 — . (@DirtyDMantell) May 22, 2022

– Just announced for Starrcast…

He’s a former World Heavyweight, National & multi-time Tag Team Champion, actor, stuntman & beer connoisseur. “Cowboy” James Storm is coming to #STARRCAST! Join us July 29-31 at the historic Fairgrounds in #Nashville! Platinum/Gold Bracelets on sale NOW:https://t.co/VShyAtb4Ry pic.twitter.com/O4Aeujw50P — #Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) May 22, 2022

– The former Nash Carter has returned to action…

Thank you so much. This meant so much to me. https://t.co/GmwY2FdVQK — Zachary Wentz (@ZacharyWentz) May 22, 2022

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)