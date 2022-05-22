Mark Henry: “My issue was with people on the show saying that was unprofessional”

During the May 16th 2022 WWE RAW broadcast, announcer Corey Graves stated that Sasha Banks and Naomi “summarily and unprofessionally left the arena” before the scheduled six-pack challenge could take place. Graves received some negative feedback from fans on social media for what he said.

During Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry commented on the matter…

“My issue was not even with the walkout, my issue was not even with the disagreement, or the disclaimer. My issue was with people on the show saying that was unprofessional because I will have to tell you right now if that was my wife and I’m working on that show, I am seriously going to walk down to the announce table and I’m going to say, ‘Hey, you stay professional. Do your job and then I won’t have to walk down here to the ring to tell you to not do that again.’”

