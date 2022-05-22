Backstage note on Johnny Elite’s AEW Dynamite debut

Wednesday’s Wild Card Wednesday edition of AEW Dynamite saw Johnny Elite make his debut for the company as Johnny Elite. The former John Morrison debuted as The Joker mystery entrant in The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament, but came up short against ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe in a quarter-finals match.

Hennigan reportedly has not signed a contract with AEW as of earlier today. PWInsider adds that thee door is open for Hennigan to make additional AEW appearances down the line.

On a related note, AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Taya Valkyrie took to Twitter and commented on her husband’s AEW debut.

“I am so proud of my husband!! @AEW no matter the outcome, you’re the best in the world @TheRealMorrison [heart emoji x 4],” she wrote.