Anthony Bowens provides an update on his status
Anthony Bowens took to social media to reveal that he underwent a procedure to fix his knee. He said the procedure was the result of an attack after AEW Dark: Elevation.
Bowens had been sidelined since March with a knee injury, but returned to competition, albeit in a limited physical capacity, on AEW Dark: Elevation.
Without getting into too much detail..bc of the attack after Elevation on Monday, I had to undergo a procedure this week to fix my knee. Story of my life..1 step forward, 2 steps back. #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/QtSga0eFeC
— Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) May 20, 2022