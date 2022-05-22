Anthony Bowens provides an update on his status

May 22, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Anthony Bowens took to social media to reveal that he underwent a procedure to fix his knee. He said the procedure was the result of an attack after AEW Dark: Elevation.

Bowens had been sidelined since March with a knee injury, but returned to competition, albeit in a limited physical capacity, on AEW Dark: Elevation.

