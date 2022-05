5/22/22 WWE house show results from Ft. Wayne, IN

– The Street Profits d Alpha Academy

– Veer d Robert Roode via submission

– WWE U.S. Title : Theory (c) d Mustafa Ali

– Bobby Lashley defeated Omos Via DQ : Omos uses a chair. Lashley spears Omos through a table.

– Damian Priest / Rhea Ripley defeated AJ Styles / Liv Morgan

– Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins after three consecutive Cross Rhodes.

– WWE Raw Women’s Title : Bianca Belair ( c ) defeated Alexa Bliss / Becky Lynch / Asuka : Belair hits Becky with a KOD.

