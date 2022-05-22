5/21/22 WWE house show results from Rockford, IL

– WWE IC Title : Ricochet (c) d Sami Zayn

– Gunther (w/ Kaiser) d Drew Gulak

– Aliyah d Shotzi

– Four-Way Tag Team Title Match : The Usos (c) d Butch & Ridge Holland (w/ Sheamus) / The Viking Raiders / Los Lotharios

– Shinsuke Nakamura d Jinder Mahal

– Raquel Gonzalez d Natalya (w/ Shayna Baszler)

– WWE / Universal Title : Roman Reigns (c) d Drew McIntyre

credit: Wrestlingbodyslam.com