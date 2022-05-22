5/21/22 WWE house show results from Canton, OH

* The Street Profits defeated Chad Gable & Otis

* Veer Mahaan defeated Robert Roode

* AJ Styles & Liv Morgan defeated Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley

Thanks @YaOnlyLivvOnce for wishing my son a happy birthday tonight he was so happy!! You’re the best!! @WWE #wwecanton pic.twitter.com/d0ZCLbM6fr — Sean Mocker (@Steelersrule55) May 22, 2022

* United States Championship: Theory defeated Mustafa Ali

* MVP hosted the VIP Lounge and Bobby Lashley came out to attack him

* Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins

* RAW Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair defeated Asuka and Becky Lynch