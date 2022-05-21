WWE pulls Sasha Banks and Naomi merchandise from online store

Merchandise for Sasha Banks and Naomi are no longer available on WWE’s online merchandise store.

When searching for either wrestler, a message comes up saying nothing is found.

The two were suspended indefinitely from WWE, announced Friday on SmackDown. Additionally, their Women’s Tag Team titles have been vacated and there will be a tournament held to crown new champions.

The two walked out prior to Raw Monday in protest of the creative plan for them for that night’s show and SmackDown leading into the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

As the story has gone, the women would have met at the end of Monday’s Six-Pack Challenge to crown a new contender for Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. Naomi would have won and then lost to Belair at HIAC. The idea for Banks was to set a plan in motion to face SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey at HIAC where she also would have lost.

Neither Banks nor Naomi have commented publicly since walking out.