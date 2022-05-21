Video and Tony Khan comments on the Bryan Danielson injury angle at Rampage

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter after this week’s AEW Rampage and commented on the Bryan Danielson injury scare. Full video was also released. Khan said incidents like this are why post-match fights are discouraged.

As we’ve noted, the Rampage main event saw Danielson and Jon Moxley defeat Dante Martin and Matt Sydal. There was a post-match brawl where Danielson, Moxley, Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz brawled with The Jericho Appreciation Society to build to their Anarchy In The Arena match at Double Or Nothing. Fans at Wednesday’s Rampage TV tapings reported that Danielson seemed to be legitimately injured after his leg got stuck between the ring and the ramp.

While Danielson appeared to be hurt on Wednesday night, there was speculation that this was some sort of angle and not a legitimate injury, mainly due to the AEW camera man filming Danielson and how Kingston stayed in character. Danielson walked away from the ring with a limp, but was said to be OK backstage after the show. You can click here for our previous report on what happened with fan videos from the taping.

In an update, the end of the Rampage broadcast included a very brief shot of what happened to Danielson, and the show went off the air with Excalibur announcing that cameras were rolling as the brawl continued. Khan took to Twitter after the show and said Danielson’s foot got trapped between the ring and the ramp, and this is why post-match fighting is dangerous and discouraged.

“After the #AEWRampage main event, in a brawl @IAmJericho & JAS vs BCC/Kingston/Santana/Ortiz, @bryandanielson’s foot got trapped between the ring & ramp. This is why fighting after the bell is dangerous & discouraged,” Khan wrote.

Khan also linked to video of the post-match angle, which was uploaded to the official AEW YouTube channel. You can see that video below.

Khan later posted a follow-up tweet and thanked everyone who helped break up the brawl, and helped “safely extract Danielson’s leg from danger.”

“Thank you @AEW wrestlers & staff who helped break up the wild brawl after tonight’s #AEWRampage main event, + thank you for pitching in to push back the ring so that we could safely extract Bryan’s leg from danger,” he wrote.

There’s no word on why the angle was done, if it was a total work as it appears to be, and where AEW might be going with Khan’s comments, but we will keep you updated.

You can see the full video below, along with Khan’s tweets:

