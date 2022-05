Starrcast and David Crockett Apply for Trademark for Jim Crockett Promotions

PWInsider reports that Starrcast and David Crockett have applied with the USPTO to trademark the terms ‘Jim Crockett Promotions’ and ‘JCP’. That includes:

-G & S: Hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts

-G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network.