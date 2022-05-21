Sammy Guevara says Tay Conti is the highlight of his time in AEW

Sammy Guevara was recently interviewed by Rasslin’ where he discussed his desire to regain the TNT title. The Spanish God and also revealed the best thing to come out of All Elite Wrestling. Check out the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc.):

On becoming TNT Champion again: “I think I speak for a lot of fans when I say, I can’t wait till I’m a four-time, five-time champion. I think people are clamoring for it, people want it.”

On his TNT Championship match against Cody Rhodes in a ladder match: “I just hoped that it was going to work out, and when I jumped off the ladder, I thought in mid-air, ‘Holy sh*t, I jumped way higher than I thought I was going to get.’ Then we got here, and I was like, ‘Oh, it’s working out,’ he said. “Then when we landed, though, I was like, ‘Oh, I regret this now.’”

On his greatest AEW highlight being his relationship with Tay Conti: “That’s the thing, there’s the golf cart, there’s me getting superkicked by Matt Jackson, there’s the Stadium Stampede, there’s Blood & Guts, there’s my time beating Miro. I’ve had moment, after moment, after moment, after moment here in AEW. I’m humble. The thing is, moment, after moment, after moment, but the thing is, the highlight is being with this beautiful woman.”