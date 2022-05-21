Notes on Ron Simmons, CJ Perry/Lana, and WWE Raw

– Just announced…

He’s a former Tag Champion, Hall of Famer & recognized as the first African American World Champion in history.

Ron Simmons is coming to #STARRCAST!

Join us July 29-31 at the historic Fairgrounds in #Nashville!

