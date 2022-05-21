Notes on Ron Simmons, CJ Perry/Lana, and WWE Raw

May 21, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

– Just announced…

– WWE has announced Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz for Monday night Raw….

CJ Perry/Lana earned nearly 20K in less than one day with this launch. That’s on the same level as Toni Storm’s OF launch.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Amira Arez

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal