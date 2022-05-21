News on Lince Dorado and Rhea Ripley

– Filed to GERWECK.NET: Major League Wrestling today announced a new participant in the 40-wrestler Battle Riot as MLW returns to New York City’s Melrose Ballroom on June 23, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

The Battle Riot has officially become lucha lit with Lince Dorado entering the 40-wrestler extravaganza!

– Rhea Ripley could be the woman chosen to challenge Ronda Rousey at Hell in a Cell 2022 since Sasha Banks’ recent walkout has left WWE with limited options. there aren’t many female stars on SmackDown who would step up to Rousey, which may lead to them looking for challengers on RAW. He also mentioned Natalya and Shayna Baszler as potential challengers.