Matches announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite

ROH World Tag Team Title Match Headlines Dynamite Next Week
Here is the current lineup for Dynamite, which will be held at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada:
FTR vs. Roppongi Vice for the ROH World Tag Team titles
Owen Hart Tournament men’s semifinal: Samoa Joe vs. Kyle O’Reilly
Owen Hart Tournament women’s semifinal: Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm
Owen Hart Tournament women’s semifinal: Ruby Soho vs. Friday’s winner of Kris Statlander/Red Velvet
Wardlow vs. Shawn Spears cage match with MJF as referee
Jungle Boy vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Ricky Starks
CM Punk/Hangman Page confrontation