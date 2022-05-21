Matches announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite

ROH World Tag Team Title Match Headlines Dynamite Next Week

Here is the current lineup for Dynamite, which will be held at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada:

FTR vs. Roppongi Vice for the ROH World Tag Team titles

Owen Hart Tournament men’s semifinal: Samoa Joe vs. Kyle O’Reilly

Owen Hart Tournament women’s semifinal: Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm

Owen Hart Tournament women’s semifinal: Ruby Soho vs. Friday’s winner of Kris Statlander/Red Velvet

Wardlow vs. Shawn Spears cage match with MJF as referee

Jungle Boy vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Ricky Starks

CM Punk/Hangman Page confrontation