Chelsea Green talks about Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out

“Well I mean, it’s really kind of hard to pass judgment on them for so many different reasons. I wish I knew more of the story. We’re slowly kind of figuring it out. I think it’s really unfortunate it was posted online. I think that’s strange and it almost made all of us feel ‘Is it real?’. I’ve kind of slowly learned that yes it is real. I’ve always been one that feels like you should stick up for yourself. I won the IMPACT title in 2018 and I asked for my release that night, sitting in bed with the title in my lap. There are just some moments in your life where you’ve made a decision and you can’t go back. You just have to stick to your guns. Maybe that’s what happened to them, I don’t know.”

source: the Universal Wrestling Podcast