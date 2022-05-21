5/19/22 Impact Wrestling Viewership

May 21, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

This week’s episode of Impact Wrestling was viewed by 119,000 viewers, which is down slightly from last week’s 125,000 viewers.

Click here for the 2022 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Amira Arez

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal