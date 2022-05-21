5/19/22 Impact Wrestling Viewership

This week’s episode of Impact Wrestling was viewed by 119,000 viewers, which is down slightly from last week’s 125,000 viewers.

Impact Wrestling on Thursday on AXS TV:

119,000 viewers

P18-49: 0.04 Impact ranked #93 in P18-49 among cable originals for Thursday, according to Showbuzz, which is Impact's best ranking since moving to AXS in December 2019. 📊 https://t.co/1SscdBCpr8 pic.twitter.com/ZsqGIlc0Zq — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) May 21, 2022

