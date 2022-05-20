WWE Smackdown preview for tonight

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The only match announced for SmackDown as of this writing is RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a Winners Take All Title Unification Match.

The WWE Events website has RK-Bro, The Usos, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair advertised for tonight.

It will be interesting to see if WWE makes a decision on the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles after Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of RAW this week, leaving the belts with WWE Talent Relations head John Laurinaitis.

Tonight’s SmackDown will also feature more build for WWE Hell In a Cell, with a possible new challenger for SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, and more. WWE has teased a possible #1 contender’s match between Shotzi and Aliyah.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us tonight for live coverage at 8pm ET.