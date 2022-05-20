Video: Dutch Mantell on Sunny’s bond being revoked and why this case is so personal to him

Today’s clip on WSI features Dutch Mantell discussing:

Why he is happy Tammy Sytch’s bond was revoked.

What sentence he thinks Tammy will get.

Tammy’s classless retort to Bill DeMott who took her to task on social media.

The death of his 16 year old granddaughter Amelia Keown at the hands of an inebriated driver who had multiple felonies and a 9 page rap sheet, yet was still allowed to get behind the wheel.

Where Amelia’s law is now as far as being enforced in Tennessee.

credit: WSI | Wrestling Shoot Interviews channel